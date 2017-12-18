Canucks' Markus Granlund: Nets lone goal Sunday

Granlund scored the team's lone goal on the power play in Sunday's loss to the Flames.

Granlund scored twice against the Sharks on Friday and followed up with his seventh tally of the season Sunday. He's only got nine points this season, but the 24-year-old is playing on the power play and has scored with the man advantage in back-to-back outings. A long-term injury to rookie Brock Boeser (foot) could mean an increased role for Granlund, so with injuries piling up in Vancouver, he's one to keep an eye on.