Canucks' Markus Granlund: Snaps six-game drought
Granlund scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Granlund was riding a six-game pointless streak into the game, but he ended that quickly with the first score of the game. It helped that Granlund was working on the top line and logged over 19 minutes of ice (21:05) for the first time this season.
