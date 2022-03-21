Highmore (undisclosed) is playing Sunday against the Sabres, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Highmore seemed to suffer a minor injury against Calgary on Saturday but it won't force him to miss any time. The 26-year-old has 10 points in 36 games this season and will skate in his usual middle-six role.
