Highmore (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Highmore has missed the last two games and will be absent for Tuesday's game against the Penguins as well. The team has not yet provided details on when the 28-year-old is expected to return. He has two assists in seven NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Won't play Saturday•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Sidelined with upper-body issue•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Grabs helper in loss•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Recalled from minors•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Sent to AHL•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Back with Ottawa•