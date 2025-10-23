Highmore was promoted from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.

Highmore has four assists in four outings with Bridgeport this season. Marc Gatcomb, who was a healthy scratch in New York's past four games, was sent to the minors in a corresponding move. Highmore might see use as a member of the Islanders' bottom six, but it's also possible that he'll spend most, if not all, of his stint with the Islanders as a healthy scratch.