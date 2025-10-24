Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Returned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highmore was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Friday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Highmore was recalled Thursday and was a healthy scratch in the Islanders 7-2 win over Detroit. The 29-year-old has four assists in four AHL games this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Up from minors•
-
Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Lands on waivers•
-
Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Signs two-way with Isles•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Provides insurance tally Saturday•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Snaps slump with assist•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Struggling to score•