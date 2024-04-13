Highmore (upper body) is practicing in a regular jersey Saturday and could return to the lineup versus Montreal, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Highmore has missed the last 19 games with the injury. He will need to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's tilt. Highmore -- who has two assists in seven games this season -- will return to a bottom-six role, likely replacing Bokondji Imama in the lineup.