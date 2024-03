Highmore was elevated from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Highmore has appeared in six NHL games this season in which he registered one assist, three hits and four blocks while averaging a meager 7:59 of ice time. Highmore's promotion could be an indication that the club is preparing to trade Vladimir Tarasenko ahead of Friday's deadline. If that's the case, Highmore should be in the lineup versus the Ducks on Wednesday.