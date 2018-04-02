Boucher broke his hand blocking a shot and is out for the rest of the season, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.

Granted, "out for the season" at this point means out for three games. Still, that means the 24-year-old will miss out on the rest of the Sedin farewell tour, and also likely more minutes for Brendan Gaunce.

