Dries scored a goal during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the host Bruins.

Dries, who collected 35 goals in 54 AHL games last season, continues to try and forge a role with the Canucks after opening the campaign with Abbotsford (four points in two appearances). The 28-year-old forward scored his first goal in five games with the Canucks on Sunday. Shooting from a tight angle, Dries' attempt deflected off goalie Linus Ullmark's stick and into the net, cutting the Bruins' third-period lead to 4-2. Dries generated three shots during 11:13 of ice time.