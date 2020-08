Pearson potted a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Pearson tallied just 24 seconds into the game, assuring the Canucks would not get shut out for the second time in as many outings. The 27-year-old winger had a career-high 45 points in 69 contests during the regular season. He's a solid secondary scoring option for fantasy managers.