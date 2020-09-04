Demko posted a 48-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Demko has been lights-out since taking over starting duties for the injured Jacob Markstrom (groin). In two games, both wins, Demko has made 90 saves on 91 shots to help the Canucks tie the series at three games apiece. He's been busy, but he'll likely have to make a quick turnaround to be ready for Friday's Game 7.