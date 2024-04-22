Demko stopped 20 of 22 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Demko allowed four goals on 65 shots over two games to close the regular season following his return from a knee injury. The 28-year-old was facing a deficit for a large portion of Sunday's game, but the Canucks turned things around in the third period to get the win. He won a career-high 35 games with a 2.45 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 51 outings, so he's going to be tough for the Predators to solve over a full series.