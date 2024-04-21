Demko was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic, indicating will he patrol the home crease Sunday in Game 1 against Nashville.

Demko posted a 35-14-2 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 51 games during the regular season. He also went 1-1-0 with a .938 save percentage in two outings after returning to the lineup last Thursday from a knee injury. Demko stopped 43 of 47 shots en route to a mark of 2-0-0 versus the Predators in 2023-24. Nashville placed 10th in the league with 3.24 goals per contest during the regular season.