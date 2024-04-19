Demko set aside 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

This was the final tune-up for Demko before the Canucks prepare to face the Predators in the 2024 Western Conference Quarterfinals. A knee injury cost Demko a month's worth of games before he returned Tuesday, when he led the Canucks to a 4-1 win over the Flames, but he's held up fine physically since rejoining the team. Demko finished the regular season with a 35-14-2 record, 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage, which marked career-best totals, plus he had five shutouts in the breakout campaign.