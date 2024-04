Demko will be between the visiting pipes versus Winnipeg on Thursday, John Lu of TSN reports.

Demko was sensational Tuesday in a 4-1 win over Calgary, as he returned from a 14-game absence. He stopped 39 shots and looked playoff-ready. Demko is 35-13-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 50 contests this season. He will face the Jets, who will be resting all their top regulars, including Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor.