Demko is expected to start Tuesday's Game 5 versus Vegas, Matthew Sekeres of TSN 1040 AM reports.

Jacob Markstrom is dealing with a lower-body issue, so if he's unable to go as expected, Demko will get call between the pipes for Tuesday's must-win contest. In 27 appearances during the regular season, the 24-year-old backstop went 13-10-2 with a 3.06 GAA and .905 save percentage. In his one substitute outing during the postseason, Demko stopped all five shots he faced.