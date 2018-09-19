Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets starting nod
Demko will start between the pipes in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Flames.
Per coach Travis Green, Demko will be in net for the first two periods of the game, with Michael DiPietro set to relieve him for the final frame. Demko was solid in the minors last season, compiling a 25-13-4 record while posting a 2.44 GAA and .922 save percentage in 46 appearances. The Canucks are hopeful the 2014 second-round pick will be their goalie of the future, but for now, he'll remain AHL Utica's starting netminder, with Anders Nilsson serving as Jacob Markstrom's backup on the big club's roster.
