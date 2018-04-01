Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets win in NHL debut
Demko made 26 saves in Saturday's 5-4 OT win over the Blue Jackets.
It was his NHL debut, but it almost ended in a loss. Demko and the Orcas were up 4-1 before the Jackets scored on three-straight shots in a 2:37 span last in the third period. And Demko had the benefit of four shots ring off the crossbar. Still, it was his first NHL start and it ended in a win. Demko will be returning to the AHL to help his Utica Comets in the postseason. But his presence right now is a foreshadowing to the Orca's future. And it looks good.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Matching up against Blue Jackets for NHL debut•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Promoted from minor ranks•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Returns to minors•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Ascends to big club•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Returned to AHL•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Summoned to NHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...