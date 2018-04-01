Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets win in NHL debut

Demko made 26 saves in Saturday's 5-4 OT win over the Blue Jackets.

It was his NHL debut, but it almost ended in a loss. Demko and the Orcas were up 4-1 before the Jackets scored on three-straight shots in a 2:37 span last in the third period. And Demko had the benefit of four shots ring off the crossbar. Still, it was his first NHL start and it ended in a win. Demko will be returning to the AHL to help his Utica Comets in the postseason. But his presence right now is a foreshadowing to the Orca's future. And it looks good.