Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Hangs on for OT win
Demko made 23 stops in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.
The Canucks had leads of 2-0, 3-2 and 5-3 during regulation, but Demko squandered all of them before getting bailed out by J.T. Miller in the extra frame. It's the third time in his last five starts the 23-year-old netminder has coughed up at least five goals -- with Jacob Markstrom now back with the team following his father's passing, expect Demko to return to a backup role.
More News
