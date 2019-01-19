Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Keeps perfect NHL record
Demko allowed three goals on 39 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Sabres on Friday.
In his season debut, the 22-year-old shined to improve to 2-0-0 in his NHL career. Demko won his other NHL start last March. Demko has stopped 62 of 69 (.899 save percentage) in his two appearances with the Canucks. Although Friday's performance was encouraging, the Canucks don't have any back-to-back situations until after the All-Star break, so it's tough to predict when Demko may play again.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Defending net Friday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Called up from minors•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: NHL call-up imminent•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Begins season on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Out with concussion•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...