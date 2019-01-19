Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Keeps perfect NHL record

Demko allowed three goals on 39 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Sabres on Friday.

In his season debut, the 22-year-old shined to improve to 2-0-0 in his NHL career. Demko won his other NHL start last March. Demko has stopped 62 of 69 (.899 save percentage) in his two appearances with the Canucks. Although Friday's performance was encouraging, the Canucks don't have any back-to-back situations until after the All-Star break, so it's tough to predict when Demko may play again.