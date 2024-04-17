Demko stopped 39 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Demko returned from a 14-game absence due to a knee injury, and the Flames kept the pressure up throughout the game. The 28-year-old was up to the challenge, allowing just a Brayden Pachal tally in the third period. Getting Demko back is a huge boost for a Canucks team that has the depth to be a contender in the playoffs. He's at 35-13-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 50 contests. It's unclear at this time if Demko will get the start Thursday versus the Jets in a game that may have implications for home-ice scenarios later in the postseason.