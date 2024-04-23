Demko (undisclosed) will be out Tuesday at home against the Predators for Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals and possibly for the rest of the series, per Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK television.

Demko was solid in Game 1, stopping 20 of 22 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Nashville. If the 28-year-old is unable to return during the playoffs the Canucks will go with Casey DeSmith or Arturs Silovs. If he can't return this would be a huge blow for the number one team in the Pacific division during the regular season.