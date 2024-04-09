Demko's (knee) workload is increasing daily and he could return to action as soon as Saturday versus Edmonton, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Demko will miss a 13th straight game Wednesday against Arizona, but it's looking increasingly likely that he'll likely get into a regular-season game or two before the playoffs get underway. He's gone 34-13-2 while posting a 2.47 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 49 contests this campaign.