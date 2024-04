Demko (knee) will be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his home start against Calgary on Tuesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko will return from a 14-game absence because of a knee injury. He has a 34-13-2 record this season with five shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 49 games played. Calgary is tied for 17th in the league this campaign with 3.09 goals per contest.