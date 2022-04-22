Demko allowed five goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Demko blanked the Wild in the first period but couldn't hang on in the final two, allowing five goals in the eventual loss. The defeat snapped a streak of seven-strait games for Demko without a regulation loss. The 26-year-old goaltender now has a 33-21-7 record for the season with a .916 save percentage.