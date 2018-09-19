Canucks' Tim Schaller: No points in return to action

Schaller was held pointless in Vancouver's 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

Schaller, 27, is coming off hand surgery so it's understandable that it'll take time to get back to full speed. Last season, as a member of the Bruins, Schaller played all 82 games and tallied 22 points, playing just over 13 minutes per contest. Likely suited for a bottom-six role with the Canucks, don't expect him to fill the scoresheet very often. In a fantasy sense, you best look elsewhere for help.