Canucks' Tim Schaller: No points in return to action
Schaller was held pointless in Vancouver's 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.
Schaller, 27, is coming off hand surgery so it's understandable that it'll take time to get back to full speed. Last season, as a member of the Bruins, Schaller played all 82 games and tallied 22 points, playing just over 13 minutes per contest. Likely suited for a bottom-six role with the Canucks, don't expect him to fill the scoresheet very often. In a fantasy sense, you best look elsewhere for help.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...