Toffoli (lower body) was targetting a Game 7 return but hasn't been ruled out for Friday's Game 6 matchup with the Blues, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Toffoli hasn't played since Game 1 versus the Wild back on Aug. 2 due to his lower-body issue. Whenever Toffoli does jump back into the lineup, it will likely mean the end of Loui Eriksson filling a top-six role for the Canucks. Prior to the league going on hiatus back in March, Toffoli racked up 10 points in 10 games including a trio of power-play points.