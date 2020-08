Toffoli missed Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Wild due to a lower-body injury, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Per Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver, the forward was spotted in a walking boot. Toffoli was a surprise scratch ahead of Game 2, but it's now known he picked up an injury prior to Tuesday's clash. He'll be reevaluated before Thursday's Game 3, but this could end up being a longer-term injury for the 28-year-old.