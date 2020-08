Toffoli (lower body) won't play in Thursday's Game 3 versus Minnesota, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Toffoli was spotted in a walking boot priot to Tuesday's Game 2, so the fact that he won't play Thursday doesn't come as a surprise. The Canucks have to yet to release an expected timetable for the winger's recovery, but he appears to be in danger of missing the rest of Vancouver's qualifying round matchup with the Wild at a minimum.