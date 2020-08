Toffoli (lower body) did not take warmups and will not play in Friday's Game 4 versus the Wild, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Toffoli was spotted in a walking boot before Tuesday's Game 2, and his apparent lower-body injury hasn't healed enough for him to return yet. Loui Eriksson will likely remain in a top-six role in place of Toffoli.