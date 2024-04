Podkolzin signed a two-year contract extension with Vancouver on Thursday.

Podkolzin has been a bit of a disappointment since he was drafted 10th overall in 2019. He has played only 18 games this season, picking up a pair of assists, Podkolzin had 15 goals and 28 points in 44 AHL games with Abbotsford before his recall. Podkolzin is only 22, and much more will be expected of him next season.