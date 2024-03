Podkolzin logged an assist, two shots on goal, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Podkolzin's helper was his first point in eight NHL appearances this season. He assisted on Nils Aman's insurance tally in the third period. Podkolzin has featured mainly in a fourth-line role so far, adding 11 shots on net and 29 hits, but his lack of offense makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.