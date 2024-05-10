Podkolzin was called up from AHL Abbotsford on Friday as part of a group of black aces with Arshdeep Bains, Linus Karlsson, Danila Klimovich, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Aatu Raty, Max Sasson, Nick Cicek, Matt Irwin, Cole McWard, defenseman Elias Pettersson, Christian Wolanin and Zach Sawchenko.

Podkolzin had two assists in 19 regular-season contests with Vancouver in 2023-24. He also recorded 28 points in 44 regular-season AHL outings and an assist in three AHL playoff appearances this year. Abbotsford has been eliminated from playoff contention, which is what prompted this move. None of those promoted are likely to factor into the lineup unless Vancouver runs into injury problems.