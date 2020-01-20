Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Heating up before break
Hagelin posted a goal and three shots during Saturday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.
Hagelin heads into the All-Star break with a two-game goal-scoring streak -- his first only points in eight January games. While the 31-year-old may be starting to find his rhythm on the third line, he's managed just 11 points in 38 games during an injury-shortened season and is therefore not much of a factor even in deeper fantasy formats.
