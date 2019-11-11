Play

Hagelin (upper body) will not play Monday against the Coyotes, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Hagelin will miss his second straight game with the ailment, but his absence is not expected to be much longer. Chandler Stephenson is expected to anchor the left side of the third line with Lars Eller and Richard Panik during the 31-year-old's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories