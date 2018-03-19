Stephenson tallied a goal during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Stephenson has a goal and an assist over his last three games to give him 17 points in 57 games on the season. While his numbers are perfectly adequate for a rookie winger who does not garner consistent ice time, fantasy owners in standard formats should steer clear until he carves out a more meaningful offensive role.

