Stephenson is on the verge of a full-time role with the Capitals, CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

While Stephenson reportedly needs to work on being more consistent and he should face stiff competition against similarly talented prospects -- including, but not limited to, Nathan Walker and Riley Barber -- in training camp, AHL Hershey head coach Troy Mann said the Bears would have missed the playoffs if they didn't have Stephenson. The Capitals' third-rounder from the 2012 draft added 38 points (10 goals, 28 assists) in 72 regular-season games for Hershey, followed by five in nine during the playoffs. Having appeared in 13 NHL contests, the young pivot is still looking to factor into a scoring play, but given his hyped offensive skill set, we figure he'll turn on the jets before long.