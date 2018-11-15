Djoos has no points, a plus-5 rating and 11 shots in his last 10 games.

It looks like Djoos is the latest victim of the "sophomore slump" phenomenon, with just two helpers, a plus-4 rating and 13 shots on the season. With plenty of defensive prospects champing at the bit for playing time, the 24-year-old Swede is reliable enough in his own zone to stick around as a depth defenseman, but Djoos will need to become a more consistent offensive producer if he is to hang on to an everyday role in the NHL. He is not much of a fantasy asset in any format at this time.