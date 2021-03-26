Djoos notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Predators.

Djoos set up Bobby Ryan's tally in the first period, which was all the Red Wings could muster against Juuse Saros. The 26-year-old Djoos was back in the lineup after sitting two games as a healthy scratch. He could see more playing time going forward since Marc Staal (upper body) couldn't finish Thursday's game. Djoos has seven points, 31 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating in 28 contests.