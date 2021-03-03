Djoos registered a power-play assist Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Red Wings orchestrated a nice tic-tac-toe passing sequence that started with forward Bobby Ryan synching up with Djoos, who quickly fed goal-scorer Anthony Mantha once Mantha slid over to the point. Djoos is up to two goals and four assists -- albeit with a minus-8 rating -- through 21 contests.