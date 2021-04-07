Djoos produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.
Djoos had the secondary helper on Adam Erne's third-period goal. The 26-year-old Djoos has collected four helpers in his last six games. He sometimes exits the lineup if the Red Wings only deploy six defensemen. For the season, the Swede has notched 10 points, 36 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 33 appearances.
