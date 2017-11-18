Capitals' Christian Djoos: Remains sidelined
Djoos (upper body) won't play Saturday against Minnesota.
Djoos will miss a second straight game Saturday, but his continued absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched two goals and one assist in 16 games this campaign. His next chance to return to action will come Monday against the Flames.
More News
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Logs 2:20 of power-play time Friday•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: First points of NHL career•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Set to make NHL debut Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Inks two-year deal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...