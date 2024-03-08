Strome recorded three assists in Thursday's 6-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Strome set up Alex Ovechkin's power-play marker early in the second period and Ivan Miroshnichenko's goal later in the frame before grabbing a third assist on Sonny Milano's goal in the third. It's Strome's second three-point outing in his last three games -- he has 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in his previous nine contests. Overall, the 27-year-old center is up to 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) through 61 games this season.