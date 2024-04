Strome recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 4.

Strome helped out on a Martin Fehervary goal in the first period. The helper was Strome's second point in four playoff outings, to go with nine shots on net, six hits and a minus-1 rating. The 27-year-old center often saw top-six minutes in 2023-24, earning a career-high 67 points (22 on the power play) with 169 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 82 contests.