Strome scored two goals on four shots -- including the overtime winner -- in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Red Wings.

Strome scored the final two goals for the Capitals, including the game-winning goal in overtime, for his 24th and 25th of the season. The 27-year old center is on fire as of late! He has a five-game point streak where he scored three goals and six assists over that span. In his final 12 games, Strome only needs eight more points to surpass his career-high 65 points from last season.