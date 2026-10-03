Strome notched two assists, including one on the power play, and fired two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Strome is off to a positive start this year. While he's nominally the first-line center, alongside Alex Ovechkin and Ryan Leonard, the Capitals have enough scoring depth to rotate three lines through heavy usage. Strome saw just 13:11 of ice time in Friday's win, but regardless of even-strength usage, he should be productive as long as he maintains a power-play role. He had 58 points, including 21 on the power play, over 80 regular-season games last year, his worth output in the last four seasons.