Strome scored a goal in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

The Capitals scored four times over the final three minutes to run away with the game, and Strome had their last tally. He has three points over his last two contests. The 29-year-old center has yet to get on the scoresheet in three straight games, but he's also had just two instances of consecutive scoreless outings this season. He's at five goals, 14 assists, 47 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 22 appearances and should offer consistent offense in a top-six role.