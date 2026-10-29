Strome pocketed three assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The veteran center picked up a helper in each period as he produced his second straight three-point performance. Strome is quickly putting a disappointing 2025-26 campaign behind him, and through 11 games in the current campaign he's piled up three goals and 12 points, and he hasn't gotten going on the power play yet -- after recording more than 20 PP points in each of the prior four seasons, Strome has just two assists so far with the man advantage.