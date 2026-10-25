Strome scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Strome broke out for his first multi-point game since Opening Night. The 29-year-old center has ramped up his offense lately with four points and 12 shots over his last three games. On the year, he has three goals, six helpers, 24 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 10 appearances. The Capitals' offense is deep, but Strome should see something in the neighborhood of a top-six role throughout the year.